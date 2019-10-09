Salem Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Salem Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 4.6% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

BAC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,324,056. The stock has a market cap of $263.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.73. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

