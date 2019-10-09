Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,184 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 68,632 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 266,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 62,615 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $845,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. 846,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $27.05.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

