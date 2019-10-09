Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Trimmed by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $67.26. 11,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,418. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.50. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $73.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

