Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Raised by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. 284,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

