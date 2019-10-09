Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. 38,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,853. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

