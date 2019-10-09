Science Applications International Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Science Applications International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Science Applications International has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.52.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Hamre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $864,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,488.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIC. Cowen raised Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.