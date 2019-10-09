Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of Vulcan Materials worth $36,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 809.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 136.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 109.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $71,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $341,507.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,865. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,930. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $82.52 and a 12-month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

