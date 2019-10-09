Scout Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 218,814 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $33,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,416,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,257,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,571,000 after acquiring an additional 611,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,291,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,271,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 38,658.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,631,000 after purchasing an additional 929,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Rentals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,316,000 after purchasing an additional 89,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

URI traded down $6.56 on Tuesday, reaching $109.10. 191,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,861. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day moving average is $123.19. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.28 and a twelve month high of $158.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.98 per share, with a total value of $29,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

