Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 54.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,610 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 985.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 770,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,433,000 after acquiring an additional 699,273 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,583,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,991,000 after purchasing an additional 620,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,115,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,121,000 after purchasing an additional 274,515 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,426,000 after purchasing an additional 234,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 540,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,910,000 after purchasing an additional 199,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $791,493.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,457 shares of company stock worth $8,027,655 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.09. 89,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,671. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $222.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.78. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.09.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

