Scout Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.49% of Huntsman worth $25,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,675,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,859,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,093,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after acquiring an additional 838,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 629,394 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,858,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 600,940 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.47. 1,441,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,612. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 18.68% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

