Scout Investments Inc. Grows Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 114.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,484 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 1.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Casey’s General Stores worth $85,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,180,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,425,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 830,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,553,000 after purchasing an additional 187,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CASY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. G.Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.66. 14,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.78. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $173.31.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.23%.

In other news, Director Allison M. Wing sold 554 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.91, for a total transaction of $91,914.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,578.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.