Scout Investments Inc. Grows Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 709,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,431 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National comprises approximately 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $42,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Lincoln National by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,840. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.49. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

LNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.