Scout Investments Inc. Has $19.67 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 477,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 51,022 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $19,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its holdings in Twitter by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,601,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,587 shares of company stock worth $5,426,263 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,150,156. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.48.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Twitter to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

