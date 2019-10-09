Scout Investments Inc. Makes New $29.47 Million Investment in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 172,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,470,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Motorola Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,470,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $912,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 26,116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $544,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,377 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,019.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,712,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,377 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,015,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,002,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MSI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,613,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $8,316,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.75. 120,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.32. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 13.47%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

