Scout Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 411,205 Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 411,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 4.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $332,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Planet Fitness by 50.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.26. The company had a trading volume of 64,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,551. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.06. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $44.97 and a 52-week high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 16.29%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.04.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

