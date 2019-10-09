Scout Investments Inc. Sells 259,243 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 259,243 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.41% of Thor Industries worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 70,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several research reports. CL King downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “reduce” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

NYSE THO traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,984. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

