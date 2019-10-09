Scout Investments Inc. Sells 89,436 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,436 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $14,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 108.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.85. 2,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,207. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.28 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $49,361.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MOH. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

