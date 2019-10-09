Scout Investments Inc. Sells 9,262 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.28% of Insperity worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Insperity by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSP traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.40. 2,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,637. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $144.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 136.63% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on Insperity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Insperity from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $157,032.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,472.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,743 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

