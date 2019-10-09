Scout Investments Inc. Takes Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,987,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,665,000. Zynga accounts for about 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.74% of Zynga at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Zynga by 15.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 297,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,096,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,412,932. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $30,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $235,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 631,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,681.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,606 shares of company stock valued at $908,131. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.