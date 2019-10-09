Scroll Price Up 3.1% Over Last Week (SCRL)

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Scroll token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Scroll has a total market capitalization of $17.24 million and $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00207902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.01067580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00032674 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00090928 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Scroll

Scroll’s genesis date was April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. Scroll’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla. The official website for Scroll is www.scroll.network. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll.

Scroll Token Trading

Scroll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

