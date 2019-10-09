Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, 426,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 246,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

SHIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 81.41%. Analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

