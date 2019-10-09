Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.80 million.

In related news, major shareholder Adam D. Wyden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

