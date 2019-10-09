Sentient Coin (SEN) Hits Market Cap of $915,520.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $915,520.00 and $10,482.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00871392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00209184 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00072779 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004496 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,748,040,949 coins and its circulating supply is 1,338,040,950 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

