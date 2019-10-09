Sequent Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,538 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust Of America comprises approximately 1.1% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,802,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 26.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 403,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 85,591 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,739,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,724,000 after purchasing an additional 317,695 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

HTA stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,351. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.28.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $171.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.