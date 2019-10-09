SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,135 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.7% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pfizer by 14.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $914,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,349 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 4,297.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Pfizer by 52.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,431,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,626 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,317,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,067,033. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

