SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 937 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.30. The stock had a trading volume of 43,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,132. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $84.15.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

