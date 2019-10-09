SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $715,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 111.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $307,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 82,524 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.6% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $5,613,216.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $418,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,883 shares of company stock valued at $12,042,217. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 12th. FBN Securities set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down previously from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.45.

NVDA stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.35. The company had a trading volume of 135,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,365,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.79. The company has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $268.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

