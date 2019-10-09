SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 273,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 156,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,733 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.92. 1,476,193 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.