Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,523,000 after acquiring an additional 224,817 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,203,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,197,000 after acquiring an additional 138,218 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 1,069.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,627 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 823,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,711,000 after acquiring an additional 64,385 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.20. 30,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.87. Shake Shack Inc has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.77 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 25,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $1,900,293.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 648,177 shares of company stock valued at $53,117,170. 21.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.