Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Shares of TSE SJR.B opened at C$25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.76. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$23.82 and a 12 month high of C$28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.81.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SJR.B. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.