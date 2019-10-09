Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shopify stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $351.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of -536.87 and a beta of 1.19. Shopify has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $409.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $361.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 56.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

