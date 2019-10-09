Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives $15.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 102.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 38.2% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,451,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,329,000 after purchasing an additional 677,919 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.50. 111,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,674. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $191.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

