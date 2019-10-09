Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Position Raised by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP owned 0.52% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. CWM LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,624.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 77,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,254. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

SIMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

