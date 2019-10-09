Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Up 6.9%

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) shot up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $29.91, 402,477 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 274,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on SILK. Argus began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 13.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,163,328 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $164,451,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,307,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

