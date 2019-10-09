Skyline Asset Management LP Lowers Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Skyline Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 113,300 shares during the period. Rexnord makes up about 1.6% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rexnord in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Rexnord during the second quarter worth $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 220.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the second quarter worth $224,000.

RXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:RXN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.02. 22,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. Rexnord Corp has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $31.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.98 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

