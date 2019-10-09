Skyline Asset Management LP Sells 29,500 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Skyline Asset Management LP cut its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Aaron’s comprises about 2.9% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $14,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 293.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 19.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $72.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.33 per share, with a total value of $126,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $931,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,479.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,758 shares of company stock worth $1,349,246. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $61.88. 42,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,809. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $968.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

