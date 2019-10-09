Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Up 8.1%

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s share price shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $43.46, 890,160 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 590,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNBR. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 66.17% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

