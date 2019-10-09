SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.04

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 78051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on SDC. Bank of America began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other news, insider Kay Oswald bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $47,628.00. Also, CEO David B. Katzman bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $684,500.00. Insiders acquired a total of 43,800 shares of company stock worth $808,019 in the last ninety days.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.