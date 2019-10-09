SnowGem Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $458,527.00 and $126,889.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,587.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.32 or 0.02240163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.85 or 0.02782147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00690297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00667454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00059670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00443281 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011663 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 18,653,020 coins and its circulating supply is 18,575,928 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

