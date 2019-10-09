Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,687,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.52% of Solaredge Technologies worth $105,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 44.4% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 14,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $1,208,255.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,611 shares in the company, valued at $47,516,476.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $2,246,844.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,136.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,599 shares of company stock valued at $20,141,696. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

