Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Price

Media headlines about DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. DBS GRP HOLDING/S earned a news impact score of -1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s ranking:

A number of research firms recently commented on DBSDY. ValuEngine downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

DBSDY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.17. 15,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,374. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $83.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

