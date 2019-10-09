Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.98

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.98 and traded as high as $14.57. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 2,388 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Spark New Zealand’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

About Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

