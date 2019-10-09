SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Cooper Financial Group’s 10th Largest Position

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 229.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 674.1% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $33.88. 66,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,836. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.