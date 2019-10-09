Spectra (CVE:SSA) Shares Up 7.7%

Spectra Inc. (CVE:SSA)’s share price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 10,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 86,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

Spectra Company Profile (CVE:SSA)

Spectra Inc, through its subsidiary Spectra Products Inc, manufactures and markets bus and truck transportation safety equipment in Canada, China, and the United States. It offers brake and wheel-end monitoring equipment as an after-market product. The company also provides Brake Safe, a visual brake stroke indicator system that permits vehicle drivers and maintenance personnel to visually determine the brake adjustment condition of a truck, trailer, or bus equipped with an air activated brake system; and Brake Inspector, an electronic version of Brake Safe, which offers an in-cab display of air brake status and permits diagnosis of various existing and potential brake problems.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.