Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Increased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 29.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the software company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Splunk by 4.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,376 shares of the software company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 18.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the software company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 36,534 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 65,878 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $119.04. 27,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,807,828. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.49. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $143.70. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $158.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $131.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.60.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $1,536,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $505,887.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

