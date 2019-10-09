Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Position Decreased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Spok worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spok by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Spok during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spok during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 56.9% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $57,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of SPOK opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Spok Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

