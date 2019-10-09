STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,758,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.44% of STAAR Surgical worth $110,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68 and a beta of 2.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

