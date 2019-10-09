Stakinglab Price Up 44.2% This Week (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 44.2% against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002983 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $103,763.00 and approximately $538.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00640297 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026337 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004012 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000125 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000743 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 1,038,744 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.