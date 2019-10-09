Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 17,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,891. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.02.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 37,413,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,043,000 after buying an additional 2,029,500 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,810,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 178,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,993,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,237,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 858,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 105,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $855,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

