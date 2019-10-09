Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 3.9% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.85. 2,751,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,493,585. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $54.71 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,025,330.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

